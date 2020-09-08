Growing real estate demand drives up cost for builders

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:55s - Published 12 minutes ago

Southwest Florida realtors say with demand outgrowing the supply, buyers are dishing out more cash for certain items, now.

A recent report shows real estate sales have doubled this year in some Florida counties.

The way this thing is keepgoing, you know builders can’tbuild homes fast enough.THANKS FOR THANKS FOR STICKINGWITH ME AT 6-30- I AM JANEMONREAL.LORIDA HOMES AREGOINGGOINGGONE.WE’RE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THEECONOMY AND THE HOUSING MARKETWITH OUR REBOUND SOUTHWESTFLORIDA SERIES.A NEW REAL ESTATE REPORT SHOWSFLORIDA HOMES ARE SELLING MUCHFASTER THIS YEAR COMPARED TOLAST YEAR.SALES DOUBLING IN SOME COUNTIES.FORCING BUYERS TO DISH OUT MORECASH FOR CERTAIN THINGS.RACHEL LOYD’S SHARING THE PERKSAND PITFALLS OF THIS KIND OFMARKET.

RACHEL?:27 - :32:57 - 1:02(LLINTRO)ONE WOMAN WHO’S BUILDING HERHOME FROM THE GROUND UP SAYS NOWIS THE BEST TIME TO BUYBUTSHE’S STILL PAYING* IN OTHERWAYS.The interest rates are just sogreat right now.LINDA DELACRUZ IS NO STRANGER TOTHE REAL ESTATE GAME.

AS AREALTOR WITH TROPICAL HOMES SHEDECIDED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEGREAT MARKET AND BUILD HER OWNHOME IN LEHIGH ACRES.

BUT ITDIDN’T COME WITHOUT A FEW BUMPSIN THE ROAD.

MAINLY BECAUSEFEWER PEOPLE ARE WORKING DUE TOCOVID.They’re having to produce morewith less people.

They’recharging now more.MORE FOR APPLIANCES AND OTHERBUILDING SUPPLESMAKING BUILDSTAKE LONGER.

BUT THAT’S NOTSTOPPING HER OR OTHER INTERESTEDBUYERS ACROSS THE STATE.A DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATEREPORT SHOWS SALES DOUBLING INAUGUST FOR PALM BEACH, BROWARD,MIAMI-DADE, HILLSBOROUGH ANDPINELLAS COUNTIES.SUNRISE REALTY BROKER MICHAELTHOMPSON SELLS HOMES IN LEECOUNTY.

HE SAYS SELLING THISMANY HOMES IS UNUSUAL FOR THISTIME OF YEAR.We’re kind of sitting backwondering what’s going to happenwhen the season does hit.

Rightnow pending listing are up over60 percent from this time lastye