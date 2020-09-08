Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Growing real estate demand drives up cost for builders

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Growing real estate demand drives up cost for builders

Growing real estate demand drives up cost for builders

A recent report shows real estate sales have doubled this year in some Florida counties.

Southwest Florida realtors say with demand outgrowing the supply, buyers are dishing out more cash for certain items, now.

The way this thing is keepgoing, you know builders can’tbuild homes fast enough.THANKS FOR THANKS FOR STICKINGWITH ME AT 6-30- I AM JANEMONREAL.LORIDA HOMES AREGOINGGOINGGONE.WE’RE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THEECONOMY AND THE HOUSING MARKETWITH OUR REBOUND SOUTHWESTFLORIDA SERIES.A NEW REAL ESTATE REPORT SHOWSFLORIDA HOMES ARE SELLING MUCHFASTER THIS YEAR COMPARED TOLAST YEAR.SALES DOUBLING IN SOME COUNTIES.FORCING BUYERS TO DISH OUT MORECASH FOR CERTAIN THINGS.RACHEL LOYD’S SHARING THE PERKSAND PITFALLS OF THIS KIND OFMARKET.

RACHEL?:27 - :32:57 - 1:02(LLINTRO)ONE WOMAN WHO’S BUILDING HERHOME FROM THE GROUND UP SAYS NOWIS THE BEST TIME TO BUYBUTSHE’S STILL PAYING* IN OTHERWAYS.The interest rates are just sogreat right now.LINDA DELACRUZ IS NO STRANGER TOTHE REAL ESTATE GAME.

AS AREALTOR WITH TROPICAL HOMES SHEDECIDED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEGREAT MARKET AND BUILD HER OWNHOME IN LEHIGH ACRES.

BUT ITDIDN’T COME WITHOUT A FEW BUMPSIN THE ROAD.

MAINLY BECAUSEFEWER PEOPLE ARE WORKING DUE TOCOVID.They’re having to produce morewith less people.

They’recharging now more.MORE FOR APPLIANCES AND OTHERBUILDING SUPPLESMAKING BUILDSTAKE LONGER.

BUT THAT’S NOTSTOPPING HER OR OTHER INTERESTEDBUYERS ACROSS THE STATE.A DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATEREPORT SHOWS SALES DOUBLING INAUGUST FOR PALM BEACH, BROWARD,MIAMI-DADE, HILLSBOROUGH ANDPINELLAS COUNTIES.SUNRISE REALTY BROKER MICHAELTHOMPSON SELLS HOMES IN LEECOUNTY.

HE SAYS SELLING THISMANY HOMES IS UNUSUAL FOR THISTIME OF YEAR.We’re kind of sitting backwondering what’s going to happenwhen the season does hit.

Rightnow pending listing are up over60 percent from this time lastye




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hutchyman

Hutchyman #vanre #COVID19 @carlitopablo “'As working from home becomes more prevalent' ... we may see an increase in the dema… https://t.co/7kThICkMKk 5 hours ago

ombriaresort

Ombria Resort Julio Delgado talked Dinheiro Vivo, about the paradigm shift in the luxury real estate market and a growing demand… https://t.co/GnNWmwDxzh 13 hours ago

ombriaresort

Ombria Resort Emerging Trends in Real Estate Investment. “There will be a growing demand for real estate investments located awa… https://t.co/49zvyU6MUa 13 hours ago

greatganesh

Ganesh R @ArunaNambiar You could see such tree friendly houses designed in Bangalore 20 years ago... Now individual houses o… https://t.co/X2QrieBmdD 2 days ago

PointCentral

PointCentral As times have changed, the real estate business has had to evolve. The growing demand of the dot com generation res… https://t.co/6328wj6Ciw 2 days ago

ojhanisha1

Nisha Ojha RT @StockMrktNerd: Just finished a call w/my $FMCI supply chain contact... same message as last time. “Cannot keep up with growing demand… 2 days ago

aqarmapeg

aqarmap - عقارماب The real estate market is rising constantly in #Egypt due to its growing demand as a guaranteed commercial activity… https://t.co/8dmISWaCJz 2 days ago

BigSeanHarris

Sean Harris @brittonbarber @NathanIHarris True, supply of dollars is at an all time high and only growing. Demand of houses is… https://t.co/9L1HJRy0JS 3 days ago