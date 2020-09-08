Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:40s - Published 33 seconds ago

Safely back to schoolteachers have a car parade, first day of school at Havre De Grace Elementary

VIRTUAL - TEACHERS AT HAVRE DEGRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TODAYDID GET A CHANCE TO SEE MANYOF THEIR STUDENTS IN PERSON.THEY DECORATED THEIR CARS ANDDROVE ALL OVER HAVRE DE GRACEBEEPING AND WAVING AS THSTUDENTS CHEERED AND WAVED.

Itis our hope that as they seeour staff members drive bytheir homes and wave whilepracticing proper sociallydistancing protocols thatthey'll realize that they aretruly missed and they arloved." THE THEME FOR THEFIRST DAY OF SCHOOL WASOPENING DAY!

