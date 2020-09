KCPS teachers 'in the zone' despite virtual classes Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 minutes ago KCPS teachers 'in the zone' despite virtual classes Usually, the first day of school at J.A. Rogers Elementary in KC is loud and filled with hundreds of students. But on Tuesday, it was quiet as students learn from home and teachers educate over their iPads and computers. 0

