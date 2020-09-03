Southland Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 8thThe Florida Department of Health is reporting less than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fourth day in a row. It's important to note some deaths are reported a month later.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 37 Additional COVID-19 CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 37 new Coronavirus cases out of 480 test results and no additional deaths this Tuesday.
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 496 More Coronavirus CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 496 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday and 11 additional deaths.