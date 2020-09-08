Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stockton Chopper Crew Helped Rescue 148 People Trapped By Creek Fire

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Stockton Chopper Crew Helped Rescue 148 People Trapped By Creek Fire

Stockton Chopper Crew Helped Rescue 148 People Trapped By Creek Fire

A Stockton-based National Guard chopper crew is credited with helping rescue 148 people from the Creek Fire Tuesday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California National Guard Rescues Nearly 100 People From Raging Creek Fire [Video]

California National Guard Rescues Nearly 100 People From Raging Creek Fire

CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the rescue efforts.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published
Raw Video: Rescued Campers From Creek Fire Arrive At Fresno Yosemite Airport [Video]

Raw Video: Rescued Campers From Creek Fire Arrive At Fresno Yosemite Airport

California National Guard video shows 46 people and four dogs arriving at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport after being rescued from Lake Edison by a Stockton-based Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published
Rescue missions as California fire ravages town [Video]

Rescue missions as California fire ravages town

[NFA] The Creek Fire, which has engulfed the Fresno area in central California and caused the emergency evacuation over the weekend of more than 200 people vacationing at a popular reservoir, was still..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published