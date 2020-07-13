Billie Movie

Billie Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Billie Holiday had one of the greatest voices of all time and changed the face of American music.

She was a woman of breath-taking talent and global popularity while also stirring controversy.

She started a notable rebellion singing “Strange Fruit” which exposed the realities of Black life in America and earned her powerful enemies.

Raw, emotional and brutally honest, Billie is filled with never-before-heard interviews from musical greats like Charles Mingus, Tony Bennett, Sylvia Syms and Count Basie.

Director: James Erskine IN THEATERS AND ON VIRTUAL CINEMA NOVEMBER 13 2020!