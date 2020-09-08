Global  
 

Machine Documentary Movie Official Trailer - plot Synopsis: From the creators of Chef's Table, MACHINE is a hard-hitting, wide-ranging and eye-opening documentary that unpacks the most radical new technology of our time.

Infiltrating everything from transport to military to healthcare, artificial intelligence is no longer merely the realm of science fiction.

In a world where machines are fast becoming smarter than people, what does our increasing reliance upon technology mean for our future?

And who, if anyone, is controlling the rise of this new technology?

With expert insights from engineers, inventors, entrepreneurs, neurosurgeons, philosophers, ethicists and more – MACHINE is a thought-provoking and awe-inspiring new film that examines not only the practical applications of AI, but also the ethical questions raised by these new developments.

Documentary Cast: Nick Bostrom, Rodney Brooks, Kate Darling, Tim Urban, Miklos Kiss, Eugenia Kuyda, Pindar Van Arman, Mark Little Release Date: 09/08/2020 Directed by: Justin Krook


