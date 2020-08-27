Impact of addiction on Native Americans

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 08:53s - Published 3 days ago

HOSTING A CONFERENCE THISWEEK ON ADDICTION.

TODAY'STOPIC - THE IMPACT OFADDICTION ON NATIVEAMERICANS.

IN TONIGHT'S'HEALTH ALERT', OUR BRADYHALBLEIB INTRODUCES US TOONE RECOVERING ADDICT - ANATIVE WOMAN - WHO NOW USESHER EXPERIENCE TO HELPOTHERS.Carmen Marie White Eagle hasbeen clean and sober foryears.

But her journeywasn't easy.

She now helpsother struggling addictsrecover safely.

But, shesays addiction among nativetribes have been a problemfor way too long.Carmen Marie White EagleNortheastern OklahomaIndigenous Safety andEducation Harm ReductionSpecialist 00:56:36;50 -00:56:41;04 "Every addict inthe United States of Americaand the world is on a dailystruggle." Carmen MarieWhite-Eagle experienced thisstruggle first-hand.

Afterrecovering from her heroinaddiction, White-Eagle hasmade it her goal to helpother tribe members fightthe battle she once had.Carmen Marie White EagleNortheastern OklahomaIndigenous Safety andEducation Harm ReductionSpecialist01:04:58;30 - 01:05:03;48"These will save someone,these will absolutely savesomeone's life." As a harmreduction specialist forrecovering addicts, she's astrong proponent ofNarcan... A fast-actingmedication used to treat anopioid overdose.

CarmenMarie White EagleNortheastern OklahomaIndigenous Safety andEducation Harm ReductionSpecialist 01:05:27;43 -01:05:34;33 "And this isliterally the link between adead family member or afamily member that has achance to recover." Dr.Jason Beaman Panel Memberand Chair Dept.

OfPsychiatry and BehavioralSciences OSU 00:09:07:19 -00:09:14:22 "NativeAmericans have a higherburden of opioid misuse andoverdose than the rest ofthe country." Opioidoverdoses account for nearly50- thousand deaths per yearin the U-S, with nativeamericans suffering the mostout of any demographic.That's often due to a lackof resource centers offeredon tribal lands.

Accordingto the National IndianHealth Board.

Native tribeswere not included in the20-17 state targetedresponse for the OpioidEpidemic grants.

OklahomaTribes missing out on morethan 14 million dollars overtwo years.

Many tribes wereforced to compete with stateagencies for criticalfunding.Dr. Jason Beaman PanelMember and Chair Dept.

OfPsychiatry and BehavioralSciences OSU 00:09:14:22 -00:09:27:04 "We hopeindividuals will recognizethere are innovative legalsolutions to keep people outof jail, keep society safe,and get people the help theyneed." Carmen Marie WhiteEagle Northeastern OklahomaIndigenous Safety andEducation Harm ReductionSpecialist 00:51:04;04 -00:51:08;35 "We're allsuffering from trauma,addiction is a symptom oftrauma." Growing up aroundaddiction is traumatic.leading to a never endingcycle of addiction she says.Now, it's standing up forher tribe that helps herstay clean.

Carmen MarieWhite Eagle NortheasternOklahoma Indigenous Safetyand Education Harm ReductionSpecialist 00:58:40;10 -00:58:47;05 "Rehabilitationof my culture.

If I can'tstand up straight, I can'tstand up for native rights."In May, there were federalgrants specificallyallocated towards opioidresponse on tribal lands.Those were all providedthrough the rural healthinformation hub.

However,it's unclear if those fundshave made a dent in currentdata.In Tulsa Brady Halbleib,2WFY.SOME GOOD NEWS FOR YOURWALLET.

TULSA GAS PRICESHAVE FALLEN THREE CENTS PERGALLON IN THE PAST WEEK.

WEFOUND A GALLON OF REGULARUNLEADED GOING FOR A DOLLAR82 TODAY.

WHILE THERE'S GOODNEWS IN THE SHORT TERM..

A"GAS BUDDY" SURVEY SHOWSTULSA'S GAS PRICES AREACTUALLY ABOUT 8 CENTSHIGHER THAN A MONTH AGO.AS MANY WORKING PARENTSFIGURE OUT HOW TO NAVIGATEDISTANCE LEARNING, ONE LOCALORGANIZATION IS STEPPING UPTO HELP.

IN TONIGHTS PROJECTSAFE SCHOOLS, OUR DANEHAWKINS SHOWS US HOW A NEWPROGRAM IS HELPING PARENTS..AND STUDENTS.FOR THE LAST FEW WEEKS THISPLACE HAS BEEN UNDERGOING ATOTAL MAKEOVER BECAUSE, FORTHE NEXT 8, THIS WILL BE THENEW FREE HUB FOR DISTANCELEARNING.USUALLY, THE ZONE LEARNINGCENTER HAS ADDITIONALLEARNING OPPORTUNITIES FORSTUDENTS BEFORE AND AFTERSCHOOL, BUT AFTER SECURINGTWO GRANTS FROM THE CITY OFTULSA, THE SPACE WILL BEOPEN ALL DAY FOR STUDENTSWHOSE PARENTS NEED TO GO TOWORK WHILE THEY DISTANCELEARN.<:13