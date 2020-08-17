Lana Del Rey: I will die an underdog
Lana Del Rey thinks she will "die an underdog", because she doesn't believe she'll ever be "justified" as an artist.
Del Rey Oaks city manager sworn in at Pentagon for temporary serviceDel Rey Oaks city manager sworn in at Pentagon for temporary service
Miley Cyrus teases supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey'Midnight Sky' singer Miley Cyrus has teased fans with the idea of forming a supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey paying tribute to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
Bruce Springsteen hails Lana Del Rey as 'one of the best songwriters'According to Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey is "one of the best songwriters" in the US.