COVID-19: Flowers' sale dips ahead of Vishwakarma Puja in Guwahati

The flower sales are usually high in Assam ahead of the Vishwakarma Puja, but this year, the sellers are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the flower sellers, they have not made profits after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic has dampened one of their best seasons for business.

Usually, during this festival, flowers are bought for offerings and decorations at the temples.

Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16.