COVID-19: Flowers' sale dips ahead of Vishwakarma Puja in Guwahati

The business of idol makers has been affected ahead even as people celebrate Vishwakarma Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. They are facing difficulties as their livelihood is dependent on the festival. Due to fewer customers, they couldn't sell their pieces at desired prices. Vishwakarma Puja is the day of celebration of Vishwakarma, the creator of the world as per Hindu mythology.
Businesses of tea leaves sellers got distressed due to COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahati as their sales have decreased due to rise in prices owing to production shortfall. The increased prices are also not attracting customers at the shops. Rainfall and flood are the other major reasons behind less production of tea leaves. One of the tea sellers said, " There is no tea variety available below Rs 250/kg in market. The shortfall in tea production due to lockdown and floods has triggered the price rise."
A leopard that killed a six-year old boy in Assam’s Guwahati was captured by officials of the Forest department on August 26 after setting up a trap for the animal. The incident had taken place in Maligaon area on August 21. The child's mother was speaking with her neighbour and the boy was playing near their house located on a hilly area in Maligaon. Eyewitnesses claimed that the leopard had suddenly leapt out of the bushes and dragged the child by his neck. The hilly areas of Maligaon have been witnessing a regular leopard movement at night and CCTV cameras have also captured images on several occasions, locals claimed. The leopard has been taken to the rescue centre of Assam State Zoo. Watch the full video for more.
The Guwahati-North Guwahati river ropeway over Brahmaputra was inaugurated jointly by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and GDD Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya on August 24. India's longest ropeway is 2 km long and will cover the distance in about seven minutes. The entire project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 56 crore.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.