'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast.

The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance.

Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode.

The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party.

"The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.


