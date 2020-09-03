'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast

Global  
 

"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast.

The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance.

Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode.

The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party.

"The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

CNN reports, the special "Golden Girls" episode happens at 9 p.m.

EST/6 p.m.

PST Tuesday.


Trending Now: The Golden Girls [Video]

Trending Now: The Golden Girls

Tracee Ellis Ross is teaming up with Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard to recast the "Golden Girls" with an all-Black cast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published
