Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill

Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill

[NFA] U.S. Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday introduced a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill, far below the $1 trillion they sought just weeks ago.

Gavino Garay has more.

"This relief was never going to last forever." U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday introduced a drastically scaled back version of a coronavirus relief bill, which Republicans sought just weeks ago, down to $300 billion in aid from $1 trillion.

A previous round of talks between White House negotiators and top congressional Democrats fell apart a month ago with the two parties some $2 trillion apart.

On Tuesday, McConnell outlined some of what's offered in the amended Republican proposal, which would provide a $300-per-week federal unemployment benefit, down from a $600-per-week provision that ended over a month ago.

"I'm talking about policies like extending the additional federal unemployment benefits for jobless workers.

Providing a second round of job-saving paycheck protection program for the hardest-hit small businesses to prevent layoffs." Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the new bill as a political stunt inadequate to responding to a pandemic that has killed nearly 190,000 Americans - more than in any other country in the world.

"This latest and sorriest Republican proposal is laden with poison pills that our colleagues know Democrats would never support... It even includes a provision that could fast-track coal mining operations, because God forbid our Republican friends miss an opportunity to reward corporate polluters in their coronavirus relief bill." Over $3 trillion in economic stimulus and aid has already been approved to battle the economic fallout from the virus that has thrown millions out of work.

Republican aides said the bill includes $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, which is preparing for a large number of mail-in ballots for the Nov.

3 presidential and congressional elections.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senate GOP to hold a vote on "skinny" COVID-19 relief package

 After weeks of negotiations, Congress and the White House have failed to reach a deal on the next coronavirus relief package. Now Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News

Republicans pressure platforms with new 230 bill

 Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a new bill Tuesday aimed at chipping away some of the protections..
The Verge

McConnell proposes virus aid, Dems say not enough

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of..
USATODAY.com

Senate GOP introduces slimmed-down COVID-19 relief bill that Democrats vow to block

 Senate Republicans on Tuesday introduced a COVID-19 relief package they say targets urgent needs for the American people.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats Fear Partisan Slant at Postal Service as Trump Allies Dominate Most of Board

 The five Republicans on the seven-member board have taken a hands-on role in trying to defend the agency against accusations that it is trying to help the..
NYTimes.com

GOP state pols call on Big Ten commissioner to allow football season

 Republicans from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are calling on commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider his decision to postpone the..
CBS News

Republicans Push Scaled-Back Stimulus Plan as Impasse on Virus Aid Persists

 The economic recovery measure Republicans presented on Tuesday is a fraction of the size of their original offer and was immediately dismissed by Democrats as..
NYTimes.com

National Futures Association

Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin [Video]

Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin

[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open through early December. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' [Video]

Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

McConnell says Senate will vote on slimmed-down COVID bill this week

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the bill would focus on health care, education and economic issues.
CBS News

Senate returns with a path to nowhere on coronavirus aid

 congress Senate returns with a path to nowhere on coronavirus aid Vulnerable lawmakers are pushing hard for a deal, but Republicans and Democrats are still far..
WorldNews

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

Schumer calls for DeJoy probe over campaign finance allegations

 Employees for the postmaster general's former company, New Breed Logistics, said they were "urged" by DeJoy or his aides to make political contributions and..
CBS News
Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV' [Video]

Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Convention saying Republicans were 'covering' up the fact that President Trump has 'failed to contain COVID-19' and that Trump was breaking the rules by holding convention speeches at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published
U.S. postmaster general to testify before House [Video]

U.S. postmaster general to testify before House

[NFA] New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

USPS Chief Has 99 Problems And A Possible Felony Charge Is One [Video]

USPS Chief Has 99 Problems And A Possible Felony Charge Is One

US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery. The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage the unprecedented deluge of absentee ballots expected this election season. According to Gizmodo, five of his former employees have accused him of engaging in a straw donor scheme.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Trump says he would support investigation into postmaster general

 At a press conference at the White House on Labor Day, President Trump said he would support an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following..
CBS News

I work for the US Postal Service. Fund our public service, don't privatize it.

 I'm always thinking of the people who receive the mail. Do they know how much our service is in danger?
USATODAY.com

Probe launched after bags of mail dumped in 2 spots in L.A. area

 Concerns raised in light of recent USPS election-related controversy
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats Flip Open the Health Care Playbook

 Coronavirus ads are one thing, but Democrats are also bringing back the messaging that worked so well for them in 2018.
NYTimes.com

Black women leaders respond to Trump's question: "What do you have to lose?"

 Campaigning in 2016, Donald Trump called on Black voters across the country to "try something new" by voting against the Democratic Party, saying "What do you..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

White House South Lawn Resodding Costs $80k After RNC

 President Trump not only broke political precedent by holding the Republican National Convention at The White House ... he also ran up a fat landscaping bill by..
TMZ.com

'Take it off': Trump requested a White House reporter remove his mask while asking a question. He didn't.

 Trump, who was not wearing a mask during the outdoor news conference on the North Portico of the White House, has vacillated on the issue of masks.
USATODAY.com

Trump orders reporter to remove his mask at press briefing

 President Donald Trump demanded that a reporter remove his face mask in the middle of a question at a White House press briefing on Monday — but the journalist..
WorldNews

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

 HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent Monday diminishing each other’s credentials on the economy and..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Senate GOP unveils slimmed-down coronavirus bill, with McConnell pushing for vote this week

Senate Republicans unveiled a new "targeted" coronavirus relief proposal Tuesday, aiming for an...
FOXNews.com - Published

GOP-led Senate eyeing new 'targeted' COVID bill for next week

Senate Republicans are making progress on coronavirus relief legislation with daily talks with the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


McConnell Expected To Unveil Coronavirus Relief Bill Soon

McConnell Expected To Unveil Coronavirus Relief Bill Soon Watch VideoThe Trump administration and Senate Republicans are still working on coronavirus relief...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California Senate Advances Eviction Relief Bill Amid Coronavirus [Video]

California Senate Advances Eviction Relief Bill Amid Coronavirus

The California Senate advanced legislation Monday to ban evictions through January for people who can't pay their rent because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:40Published
With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home [Video]

With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home

[NFA] The prospects for a deal in the U.S. Congress to help Americans suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Friday, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
'How demeaning': Dems, GOP spar over aid [Video]

'How demeaning': Dems, GOP spar over aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday dug into Democrats for wanting "Uncle Sam" to pay unemployed Americans more than they'd normally make amid the coronavirus crisis, while Senate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published