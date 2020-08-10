Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill

"This relief was never going to last forever." U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday introduced a drastically scaled back version of a coronavirus relief bill, which Republicans sought just weeks ago, down to $300 billion in aid from $1 trillion.
A previous round of talks between White House negotiators and top congressional Democrats fell apart a month ago with the two parties some $2 trillion apart.
On Tuesday, McConnell outlined some of what's offered in the amended Republican proposal, which would provide a $300-per-week federal unemployment benefit, down from a $600-per-week provision that ended over a month ago.
"I'm talking about policies like extending the additional federal unemployment benefits for jobless workers.
Providing a second round of job-saving paycheck protection program for the hardest-hit small businesses to prevent layoffs." Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the new bill as a political stunt inadequate to responding to a pandemic that has killed nearly 190,000 Americans - more than in any other country in the world.
"This latest and sorriest Republican proposal is laden with poison pills that our colleagues know Democrats would never support... It even includes a provision that could fast-track coal mining operations, because God forbid our Republican friends miss an opportunity to reward corporate polluters in their coronavirus relief bill." Over $3 trillion in economic stimulus and aid has already been approved to battle the economic fallout from the virus that has thrown millions out of work.
Republican aides said the bill includes $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, which is preparing for a large number of mail-in ballots for the Nov.
[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open through early December. Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Convention saying Republicans were 'covering' up the fact that President Trump has 'failed to contain COVID-19' and that Trump was breaking the rules by holding convention speeches at the White House.
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.
[NFA] New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery. The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage the unprecedented deluge of absentee ballots expected this election season. According to Gizmodo, five of his former employees have accused him of engaging in a straw donor scheme.