Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia

An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday.

He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say.

CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m.

At Greenmount Beach.

The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold Coast.

He was surfing near the local lifesaving club's headquarters.

At least six people rushing to get the victim out of the surf and onto the beach.


