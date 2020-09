How to find out if you are scheduled for a power shut-off Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:52s - Published 53 seconds ago How to find out if you are scheduled for a power shut-off If you would like to check on your address and see if your neighborhood is scheduled to have an outage. Here's how you can do it. 0

HEAD TO THE P-G AND E WEBSITE --AND UNDER THE BIG BANNER ATTHE TOP OF THE PAGE THAT SAYS"PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFFANNOUNCEMENT" -- CLICK ON THEBIG YELLOW BUTTON THAT SAYS "GETCURRENT INFORMATION." THERE YOUWILL FIND A BOX ON THE LEFT SIDEOF THE SCREEN AND YOU CAN CLICKON "LOOK UP YOUR ADDRESS."ON THE NEXT SCREEN ENTER YOURADDRESS.THEN ONCE IT LOADS -- IT WILLTELL IF YOUR POWER IS CURRENTLYOFF OR ON AND IF THERE ARE ANYFUTURE OUTAGESPLANNED.THERE IS ALSO AN INTERACTIVEOUTAGE MAP ON THE P-G AND EWEBSITE.ALL OF THIS INFORMATION ANDLINKS TO GET THERE AREAVAILABLE AT OUR WEBSITE -- TURNTO 23 DOT COM.





