Students Rising Above Annual Gala Fundraiser Goes Online With 'Hamilton' Star Darnell Abraham
It was a much smaller affair than the galas of years past, but Students Rising Above's 17th annual fundraiser at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco brought star power with a lot of heart.
The live-streamed event treated its virtual crowd to a special appearance by none other than George Washington himself, played by Darnell Abraham, star of San Francisco's production of Hamilton.
Michelle Griego reports.
(9/8/20)