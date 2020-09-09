Students Rising Above Annual Gala Fundraiser Goes Online With 'Hamilton' Star Darnell Abraham

It was a much smaller affair than the galas of years past, but Students Rising Above's 17th annual fundraiser at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco brought star power with a lot of heart.

The live-streamed event treated its virtual crowd to a special appearance by none other than George Washington himself, played by Darnell Abraham, star of San Francisco's production of Hamilton.

Michelle Griego reports.

