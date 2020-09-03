Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapid, Inexpensive, Easy COVID-19 Saliva Test Could Soon Be Available

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Rapid, Inexpensive, Easy COVID-19 Saliva Test Could Soon Be Available

Rapid, Inexpensive, Easy COVID-19 Saliva Test Could Soon Be Available

Elizabeth Cook reports on cheap, fast new COVID-19 test being developed at Harvard Medical School (9-8-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SFnewsnow

San Francisco News Rapid, Inexpensive, Easy COVID-19 Saliva Test Could Soon Be Available https://t.co/BDVR6ZgF4B https://t.co/Q3VBk4kV6F 9 minutes ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV Testing is one of the most powerful tools available to fight the spread of COVID-19. The new test is inexpensive, r… https://t.co/h2G1IiE34a 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Englewood [Video]

Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Englewood

A mobile testing site will be available for anyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19. 100 test will be available, no doctors appointment or order is needed.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:24Published
'Suspect All, Test All': Udhampur District Administration speeds up testing to contain COVID-19 [Video]

'Suspect All, Test All': Udhampur District Administration speeds up testing to contain COVID-19

Udhampur reported a spike of 72 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sep 05, taking the tally of total cases to 1962. District Administration has increased the rapid testing capacity over the past few days...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
CMS admin. meets with Tampa Bay health leaders to discuss COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems [Video]

CMS admin. meets with Tampa Bay health leaders to discuss COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems

Testing, vaccines and telehealth were all hot topics during the round table with Seema Verma, the director of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and a White House Coronavirus Task..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:47Published