Public Safety Power Shutoff: Thousands Of Wine Country Residents Awaken Without Electricity
Across Northern California's picturesque wine country, a patchwork of neighborhoods began Tuesday with no electricity or air conditioning, and refrigerators filled with thawing food as their power had been cut-off in a planned Pacific Gas & Electric outage.
Wilson Walker reports people in the area are getting used to it.
(9/8/20)