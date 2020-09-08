Global  
 

Public Safety Power Shutoff: Thousands Of Wine Country Residents Awaken Without Electricity

Across Northern California's picturesque wine country, a patchwork of neighborhoods began Tuesday with no electricity or air conditioning, and refrigerators filled with thawing food as their power had been cut-off in a planned Pacific Gas & Electric outage.

Wilson Walker reports people in the area are getting used to it.

