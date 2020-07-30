Skies turn orange in Oregon as heavy winds fan massive flames in Newberg

A state of emergency has been declared in Marion County due to wildfires that are spreading rapidly in Santiam and Lionshead.

According to local media, more than 130,000 acres have already been ablaze by Tuesday.

There are currently several majors fires blazing in separate areas of the Beaver State.

This video was recorded from the filmer's house in Newberg, Oregon on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.