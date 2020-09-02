Saints, Alvin Kamara “extremely close” to deal
Saints, Alvin Kamara “extremely close” to deal
The New Orleans Saints might have come up short in their sign and trade bid for Jadeveon Clowney, but maybe that’s a blessing in disguise for not just the Saints, but also star running back Alvin Kamara.
- the new orleans saints might've- come up short in their sign and- trade bid, for jadeveon - clowney... but maybe that's a - blessing in disguise... for not- just the saints... but also - star running back alvin kamara.- according to e-s-p-n's adam - - - - schefter... the two sides are - quote, un-quote... extremely- close... to - coming to terms on a lucrative- new extension... that they're - hoping to finalize, in the next- few days.
- the deal would silence any- speculation of a potential trad- involving kamara... also keepin- him in new orleans... - during the prime of his career.- heading into the final season o- his rookie deal... kamara has - more- than 2-thousand rushing and - receiving yards... to go along- with- 38 combined touchdowns... over- his first three n-f-l - seasons.- one plus to staying in town...- soaking up all kinds of - knowlede bombs... from saints - head coach sean - payton... and future hall of- fame quarterback- drew brees.
- - "two of the smartest people i'v been- around.
They're always thinking- ten steps ahead, so that's why- i'm always trying - - - - to be in sean's head, trying to- be in drew's head, just so i ca- be a couple steps up- there with them.
Just as far as- gameplanning, what they're- thinking on - gameday, what they're thinking- next, what they think about a - - - - certain look.
It never stops- with them.
They're never conten- with alright, we put this in, i- looks good, - let's move on to the next.
It's- like we put it in, it looks - good, but what can we do to - make it better?"
The saints will kick off their- 20-20 season, at 3-25 p-m - sunday... - against the tampa bay - buccaneers.