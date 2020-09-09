Employees still working to maintain Chico State campus safe and clean

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 minute ago

Workers are still working to maintain the university clean and safe during the online classes.

At chico are cancelled - but university employees are still working to keep the university clean and safe.

They tell me it's been stressful.

Even though the campus is empty there's still a lot of work to be done.

Mike alonzo is the manager of ground and landscaping at chico state.

His team is reponsible for keeping up with all of the landscape maintenance, tree work and sports field maintenance around the univeristy.

He says with fewer students enrolled in classes - the university's revenue has taken a hit and they have had fewer employees working.

Recently they have also taken on work at all residence halls including university village.

So that was an additional 20 plus acres of landscape we've taken over without any additional staff.

So we are stretched thin and realizing that we might be stretched thin for a couple of years depending on how things pan out.

He says they usually work on more landscaping projects around the school but with less money they will likely not have any of those soon.

Alonzo says the business and finance department is trying to help them figure out a way to hire more employees so they can keep up with all of the work.

He says they are hoping to be able to hire at least two more employees right now to help out.

Campus is open but only a few departments..

Like facilities management and services employees are working on campus.

