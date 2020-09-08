Navistar Defense adding 500 new jobs in West Point

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

The company is investing $8 million in its West Point facility and will create 500 new jobs.

Job market for many people...sending individuals with once secure jobs, back to their homes searching for something new it is no surprise to anyone the coronavirus has impacted the job market for many people...sending individuals with once secure jobs, back to their homes searching for something new to survive.

State economic leaders announced one company may be able to help people in the golden triangle.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in west point to talk with the mayor about the new surge of jobs... clay county currently has 16.6% unemployment rate which is the third highest in the state... but navistar defense in west point might be able to put a dent in the number of people out of work.

."

Robbie robinson - mayor of west point: "oh it will be so beneficial."

This morning the mississippi development authority announced navistar defense in west point will be hiring 500 new employees.

Navistar manufactures military vehicles for the u.s. government and nato allies.

West point mayor robbie robinson says he's been waiting for this deal to be finalized for about a year... robbie robinson - west point mayor: "we knew that they had been working on it now for about a year.

We were waiting on an announcement hoping it would come.

We didn't want to pressure them."

Navistar's deal will hire 500 new employees and be completely filled by 2024.

The company will also upgrade the west point facility by investing 8 million dollars to the plant.

Robbie robinson: "the exciting thing and the great benefit for west point and clay county is these jobs will be permanent jobs.

They're not going to be temp jobs."

Not only does the company bring new jobs to the area, but it also elongates their commitment made to the city.

Robbie robinson: "they've been here since 2005 and they're going to make a long term investment and we do appreciate that."

Now, mayor robinson said this job announcement is a godsend for many people in the golden triangle.

Tune in at 6 to hear from him and a west point resident about how they think this will impact the community.

Reporting live in west point, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

