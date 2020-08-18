Global  
 

West Lafayette City Council approves mask mandate unanimously, updates carbon emissions resolution

West Lafayette City Council approves mask mandate unanimously, updates carbon emissions resolution

West Lafayette City Council approves mask mandate unanimously, updates carbon emissions resolution

The council approved the use of fines in the mask mandate unanimously in two separate readings.

They also approved some language clarification in the carbon emissions reduction resolution passed last year.

In favor of mayor john dennis' mask mandate.

As we've previously reported, a lawsuit filed against the city for the mandate went before judge sean persin last week.

He ruled that the fines aspect of the mandate needed approval by the city council.

The mandate says people can be fined up to $250 for not obeying the mandate.

The council read the ordinance twice tonight and got unanimous approval both times.

Mayor john dennis says he is thrilled to have gotten the votes.

"it shows that it's not just me saying you've got to wear your mask.

It's our local government in support of making sure that our city stays as healthy as possible" the council voted to revisit this ordinance every six months to re- evaluate if it is still needed.

The mayor, the council president or two council members can also bring it up before then if necessary.

The city council also approved some modifications to the language in the carbon emissions reduction resolution.

This resolution was passed last year.

The resolution pledges to reduce emissions by twenty percent by 2022 with a goal of further reductions of twenty percent every four years after.

The ultimate goal is to reach carbon neutrality by 2038.

Mayor dennis says they have been collecting important data over the year that will set the groundwork.

He says no stone will be left unturned when finding ways to reduce west lafayette's carbon footprint.

"we're looking at traffic flow, we're looking at parking, we're looking at standing cars, we're looking at intersections, we're looking at anything that you could think of where there might be an exhaust pipe, smoke stack or just irresponsible behavior" mayor dennis and councilman david sanders expressed their gratitude to all who have voiced support for this resolution.

From local high schoolers, to purdue students to established community members.




