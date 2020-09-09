Milwaukee County posts drastic rise in suicide rate in August Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:14s - Published 6 minutes ago Milwaukee County posts drastic rise in suicide rate in August As Suicide Prevention Week continues, there are sobering new numbers in Milwaukee County that show a drastic rise in the suicide rate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bothpartiessuck RT @tmj4: The current trend puts the county on track to surpass last year and quite possibly to an all-time record, says the Milwaukee Coun… 8 minutes ago TMJ4 News The current trend puts the county on track to surpass last year and quite possibly to an all-time record, says the… https://t.co/jMHz30Ur4a 12 minutes ago

