WCBI NEWS at Six - 09/08/2020

Show open schools and students are learning lessons they never thought possible... such as remote learning... and quarantining... muw has already seen one class impacted by covid- 19.

It's a lesson of growth and change... wcbi's bobby martinez joins us live from campus where he talked to students about the transition... joey... muw has a laid back campus and small student population... however, they've been aggressive in planing for covid- 19 and helping students return... and sticking to the plan has been key to keeping students on campus.

Adjusting to change... "i can say it has been quite different."

Some might consider that an understatement for many universities and at mississippi university for women this semester... covid19 has changed the way professors are teaching... with virtual learning being the main focus... "it's been difficult because at the beginning we started face-to- face.

And then halfway through the second week they switched us to virtual so it's a little bit different."

Willard is part of the associate of science in nursing program at the w.

He says as time goes on, students will gradually adjust to the new way of teaching... "this is our first day doing face-to- face check off's.

It was a little different.

It wasn't that bad.

I think it's just getting comfortable with being like one on one with our instructors.

Paola hernandez believes the university has done a good job in helping students with the transition..

"they have done it like really well they do give us time to come to the lab and practice."

"i think it's a new learning adjustment for everybody but we're doing good just making sure to communicate a lot."

Muw president nora miller says the university created a solid plan for the fall semester.

And says the school's experience with online learning is paying off..

"we are fortunate that we've have a good history with online programs and that probably i think it was like 50% of our student credit hours last fall were earned online.

So we know what we're doing, we do it well our students were used to that so it has worked pretty well."

But one thing the university didn't plan for?

An outbreak of covid19 in the nursing program... "that was a big adjustment to our plan.

Since then the state department of health has kind of loosen things up recognizing that the mitigation factors that we have in our plan, helped to reduce the amount of the number of people who would have to be quarantined if we went through that again."

On our website we will give you information on muw's plan for battling covid-19 and where to get information about how many students test positive... live at the w bobby m wcbi news very disappointed... that's how state health officer dr. thomas dobbs describes his reaction to a recent college block party.

During today's press conference both governor tate reeves and dobbs were asked about a jackson block party that reportedly involved several jackson state students.

The party occurred monday night, and witnesses say very few people were wearing masks.

Dobbs specifically mentioned oktibbeha and lafayette counties, home of msu and ole miss, as places where cases are increasing.

He reported 62 other counties saw declines.

Dobbs says the state is in a critical position right now, and large gatherings like these will only set us back.

"it really makes me angry, how selfish it is.

Right now we're making progress.

We are trying to let nursing home folks get visited, we have people who are dying, schools want to stay in session, colleges want to stay open, and just to have such little patience, and to have such little restraint that you can't... i mean if someone is having a party, don't go."

Governor reeves says he fully expects to see a rise in case numbers over the next few days as a result of labor day weekend.

Coronavirus case numbers remain low for a second straight day in mississippi.

The state department of health is reporting 249 cases and no deaths today.

Lee county has the most new cases in our area with 16.

Lafayette county is reporting 13 new cases.

758 people are in hospitals throughout the state with confirmed or suspected covid symptoms. 186 patients are in i.c.u., with 111 on a ventilator.

More than 87- thousand cases of coronavirus have been reported in mississippi and more than 25- hundred deaths.

Top it was a deadly labor day weekend across mississippi, with seven deadly accidents and over 94 hundred tickets written.

The mississippi highway patrol says there were 184 dui arrests in the state.

519 of the tickets were for a seatbelt violation.

Troopers investigated 121 accidents.

In our area, a head- on crash in kemper county injured a shuqualak man on highway 39 this past friday.

A jeep driven by braxton willie and a car driven by janan rush of de kalb collided head- on.

First look stinger first look summary: warm & mainly dry conditions look to continue for the end of the work week.

Some showers and storms are possible by friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday night: mainly clear and quiet.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

Wednesday: mostly sunny and seasonably warm.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Winds ene 5-10 mph.

Roll vo in monitor a west point military contractor is upgrading and creating new jobs.

Navistar defense announces plans to add 500 new jobs to its location in clay county.

The company also plans to upgrade its facility by investing eight million dollars.

Off top the goal of future projects at mississippi state are to give students a sense of community.

Msu's executive director of campus services, saunders ramsey, gave an update today to the kiwanis club of starkville.

Ramsey says there are plans to assist and engage students while they are on campus, including outdoor space.

He talked about several upcoming projects, including a new drive linking bailey howell drive to blackjack road.

Msu has recently invested money in student housing, a partnership school, classroom space in animal and dairy sciences, and a parking garage.

Vo off top two candidates running for a seat in the mississippi house of representatives are making their case to voters in lowndes county.

David chism and lynn wright are running for the district 37 seat left vacant when gary chism retired in june.

The race will be decided in a special election on september 22nd.

The candidates spoke to members of the lowndes county republican women during their meeting today.

Both think budgeting the state's money should be a top priority.

Sot if we're not careful we can be more reactionary and that's when things begin to get unnecessarily costly.

And so i think we can do really good things for our children and for our seniors without breaking the bank.

Being good stewards of the taxpayers' money; getting the most bang for our buck; and making sure on an education level - our students- that's the future.

With the kids- making sure they're taken care of and afforded every opportunity to be successful.

The third candidate on the ballot is vickie rose.

District 37 covers parts of lowndes, clay, and oktibbeha counties.

Stinger roll vo a chickasaw county town is raising money to turn an old movie theater into a community performing arts center.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, a singer with the metropolitan opera , who has ties to the area, will be part of a benefit concert.

Nathan carlisle is at home on stage, whether it's at the met in new york, or at a recital in california.

Nats he is also at home in northeast mississippi, where his grandparents lived.

So when the metropolitan opera was shut down because of covid 19, nathan came to houston.

"the only way i can survive new york city is to , each year come back and recharge, not only with this wonderful town and the people, but everyone has just been marvelous."

Carlisle found out the town was trying to raise money for a community theatre, so he offered to help.

The grammy award winning opera singer is organizing a benefit concert for the theatre, on september 19th.

""i'm titling the program, "from the military to the met," i sing in the metropolitan opera and i came very unorthodox route getting there, people don't normally go to the military and then to the met, it's an interesting story, we will do patriotic music, gospel and even country music , musical theatre and end the program with a few classical numbers.

" standup bridge the outdoor concert will be held in front of the old bijou dream theatre, the future home of the community theatre.

The goal is to raise enough money to start demo work on the inside.

" "there's a lot of work that needs to be done, we have a good plan in place, talked with architects, looked at other old theatres and how they approached those, we will really have something special."

And carlisle says he is glad to help the community that has meant so much to his family over the years.

"my grandparents, james and nancy were pillars of the community here, wonderful people and so for me to come back, not only spend time in this community but to be able to perform in this way and to help, it's a wonderful feeling to be able to do that."

In houston, allie martin, wcbi news carlisle will have pianists and other musicians at the benefit concert.

14 year old abigail grace turner was recognized at today's lowndes county board of supervisors meeting for her selfless actions to save her siblings.

After their house caught fire on july 30th, abigail was able to get her 11, 9, and 3 year old siblings to safety.

She received an award from district 2 supervisor, trip harstron for the heroic actions that saved her family.

Lowndes county fire coordinator neil austin also gave abigail a certificate to honor he life- saving actions.

Stinger weather open summary: warm & mainly dry conditions look to continue for the end of the work week.

Some showers and storms are possible by friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday night: mainly clear and quiet.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

Wednesday: mostly sunny and seasonably warm.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Winds ene 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: mostly clear and quiet.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday: mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Still warm with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday night: staying quiet.

Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: sun & clouds with just a 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Highs in the lower 90s.

The weather should be pretty good overall for high school football activities.

Weekend: warm, humid, and summer- like with a 30% chance of showers and storms. highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

We defer to his legal counsel on questions regarding his case."

Ole miss head football coach lane kiffin talked about what he's seen from williams since resuming practice... "to my knowledge sam had been working out.

He had not been working out with us because he was away from all team activities, but we did see him a little bit.

We worked him in yesterday.

Obviously he has a ways to go.

Really that's our first time with him with no spring ball so you can see flashes of why he's showed to be a really good player at times."

The search southern miss' next head football coach is underway one name that has been surfacing as the search begins, amory native will hall hall currently serves as the offensive coordinator at tulane however, he had his start in football on the football field in amory playing for his dad, bobby hall, eventually securing the 1998 m-h-s-aa class 3a state title prior to joining the green wave, hall served as an associate head coach at the university of memphis in 2018 hall also served as head coach at both west alabama and west georgia former ole miss head coach hugh freeze is also being mentioned in the golden eagles' search itawamba community college men's golf is preparing for a brand new season ahead the indians might have new leadership in first year head coach scott milam , however the fulton area is anything but new to the tupelo native coach mylum and his team are ready to get the season underway the fall schedule officially begins september 21st...the spring begins february 22nd with conference championships on april 18th coach milam brings a lot of new faces to the green this season and is focusing on getting his new golfers up to speed "it's very different.

We've never been through anything like this.

All the seniors that i have from last year didn't get to play their senior year of high school golf which was tragic for them.

I hate that.

Everyone coming in as a freshman is going to have a wonderful opportunity to start.

We're starting practice heavy tuesday.

I look forward to having everyone on the golf course and getting ready to make their freshman year something big and hopefully grow the program from here on out."

The n-f-l takes centerstage with the 2020 season kick-off this thursday in an effort to kick off football season without a hitch-- the national football league administers covid- 19 tests to its players and staff daily.

As of today --the league says one player and 7 staff members have tested positive for the disease.

The n-f-l has treatment protocol for people who test positive-- they are immediately isolated and are monitored by the club's medical staff again, the season begins as the houston texans travel to kansas city to taking on the chiefs thursday night at 7 pm when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

