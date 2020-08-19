Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan

Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan.

Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting.

He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers.

Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college.

He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies.

He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai.

Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'.

It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.