Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan

Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan.
Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting.
He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers.
Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college.
He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies.
He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai.
Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'.
It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.
Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like every year. Salman Khan's family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Celebrations this year are taking place at Sohail Khan's house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri participate in Chaturthi celebrations. Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at Arpita's place. The festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year in view of Covid pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines and prohibited large congregations. Police have also tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The gunfight also left three security forces personnel, including an Army officer, injured. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Baramulla's Pattan. The operation was launched following specific information about presence of terrorists. The search operation turned into encounter after terrorists fired upon search party. Huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists' possession. Police said that an Army officer sustained injuries during the initial exchange of firing. The injured Army officer is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable. As gunbattle raged, two special police officers also sustained injuries, police added. The injured cops were evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.
At least three terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 04.The security forces have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the possession of the terrorists. Lethal guns with live cartridges were also recovered. The operation was launched by security forces on September 04. Further details are awaited.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently. On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut. Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview. Watch the full video for more details.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated Delhi government's E-filing consumer complaint system. The online system has been launched for filing complaints in consumer courts. The Delhi CM said that the move will prove to be a milestone especially during Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said, "Delhi is perhaps the first state to start this kind of a facility. In last 5 years, Delhi government took major steps in the field of education, health, electricty and water. Those steps were discussed all over the country and the world." He added, "The online e-filing system will also prove to be a milestone. It will prove to be an important step in the times of Covid-19. We have already been asking people to stay home. This will set an example for other states to follow." The inauguration took place via video conferencing. Under this system, both advocates and people will be able to file their complaints from home. The online service will be available 24*7.
COVID-19 infections appear to give a comeback in the national capital. Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,756 cases that were recovered and 19 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,377 in the state. 10,601 new COVID-19 positive cases and 73 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on September 08. In last 24 hours, Karnataka recoded 7,866 new infections. Total cases strand at 4,12,190 in state. Tamil Nadu reported 5,684 new COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID tally to 4,74,940. The Indian Council of Medical Research reported that so far 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested. On September 07, 10,98,621 samples were tested in the country.
Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Sarpande said, "She has been sent to jail upto 22nd of this month. Her bail application has been rejected. Today she will stay here (in NCB office) and will go to the jail tomorrow morning." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were..
Faridabad Police have arrested sharpshooters for allegedly plotting actor Salman Khan's murder. They arrested sharpshooter Rahul of Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with others. Police have also seized guns..