Financial Focus for Sept. 8
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
As more companies start to reopen more Americans remain worried about their job security.
A new poll shows 30% of people worry about being laid off this year.
Workers don't just feel insecure about their job they're worried about how their managers treat them.
The poll found about 40% of workers feel taken advantage of during the pandemic.
