Financial Focus for Sept. 8

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

As more companies start to reopen more Americans remain worried about their job security.

A new poll shows 30% of people worry about being laid off this year.

Workers don't just feel insecure about their job they're worried about how their managers treat them.

The poll found about 40% of workers feel taken advantage of during the pandemic.

NASDAQ - DOWN MORE THAN 4PERCENT.S AND P 500 - DOWN NEARLY 3PERCENT.AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD GAMING - DOWN NEARLY 3PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - UPSLIGHTLY.MGM RESORTS - DOWN 1 AND A HALFPERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS - DOWN HALF APERCENT.WYNN RESORTS - DOWN NEARLY 6PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS - DOWN MORETHAN 2 PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S..."FINANCIAL FOCUS"...AS MORE COMPANIES START TORE-OPEN...MORE AMERICANS REMAINWORRIED.....ABOUT THEIR JOB SECURITY.A NEW POLL SHOWS....-30- PERCENT OF PEOPLE WORRYABOUT..... BEING LAID OFF....THIS YEAR.WORKERS DON'T JUST FEELINSECURE..... ABOUT THEIR JOB.THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT.....HOW THEIR MANAGERS....TREAT THEM.THE POLL FOUND.....ABOUT - 40-PERCENT OF WORKERSFEEL...TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF.....DURING THE PANDEMIC.FINANCIAL FOCUS IS SPONSORED BYCLARK COUNTY CREDIT UNION.NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS....




