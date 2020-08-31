Nine-year-old boy drives father's car in Malaysia

This is the shocking moment a nine-year-old boy drove his father's car on September 3, 2020.

This is the shocking moment a nine-year-old boy drove his father's car on September 3, 2020.

Footage shows the youngster talking to his father while they were parked up after driving around Rembau district of Negeri Sembila, Malaysia.

In the video, the unidentified boy confidently shifted the gear to drive and accelerated forward across the empty street near a hill.

The boy's father can be heard in the video praising him.

However, the footage was reported to police who pointed out that a children driving the sedan on his own could be illegal.

Rembau Police Chief Deputy Inspector Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said they are now looking for the boy's identity so they can question his parents over the incident.

He said: "From the initial investigation it was found that the child has permission and supervision from the father, but is against the law to allow minors to drive a car." Parents can be tried for violating the transportation law and the criminal act of child neglect if found guilty.

Local media reported that anyone who allows children to drive or ride a vehicle could be charged under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

They can be fined up to RM2,000 (362GBP) or jailed for six months or both.