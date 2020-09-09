This is the heartbreaking moment a baby girl was found abandoned in a dirty canal in Malaysia on Monday, September 7.

Newborn baby girl rescued after left abandoned next to drain in Malaysia

The infant was heard crying in overgrown weeds next to a muddy drain by a young boy who was walking home from school in Kampung Solok, Johor.

The frightened youngster ran to call his father, who was at their house, around 50 meters away from where the baby was discovered.

The boy’s father went to the ditch and scooped up the baby girl wrapped in an orange plastic bag.

He immediately removed the baby, which was struggling to breath inside the plastic.

Luckily, the infant was facing up when it was dumped so it did not drown in the dirty water.

Neighbors helped clean the baby and wrapped her in a cloth before calling the police and ambulance.

The baby still had her umbilical cord attached, suggesting she was born for only a few hours before being abandoned.

Paramedics rushed her to the nearby hospital where doctors gave first aid and a health check up.

Tangkak District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Fadhil Minhat said that they are now looking for the parents of the unidentified baby.

He said: "We are urging concerned people to give us any information on the baby.

We will look for evidence to find the person who did this." The baby is now in a stable condition although she remains at the hospital to monitor her health before being transferred to social services care.

She then faces being sent to an orphanage and made available for adoption.