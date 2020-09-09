Global  
 

'Door-To-Door Trick-Or-Treating Is Not Allowed': LA County Releases Guidelines For Halloween

"Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in its recently released guidelines.

"'Trunk-or-treating' events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed."


