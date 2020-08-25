Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohen’s own role in helping to keep racy “personal” photographs of the Falwells from becoming public.

Gloria Tso reports


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Michael Cohen's book: ANC blasts 'divisive' Trump over Mandela

 South Africa's governing party is scathing about the US president's reported insult of Nelson Mandela.
BBC News

Michael Cohen in new book writes Trump is 'a predator, a con man'

 Trump's former personal attorney described President Donald Trump as "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."
USATODAY.com

Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Senate likely to take up coronavirus stimulus bill, Michael Cohen releases tell-all memoir about Trump and more news to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"

 Cohen assails Trump as an "organized crime don" who is "guilty of the same crimes" that landed him in prison.
CBS News

Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer

Liberty University Brings In The Big Guns To Investigate Falwell Jr's Finances [Video]

Liberty University Brings In The Big Guns To Investigate Falwell Jr's Finances

A high-profile sex scandal drove Jerry Falwell Jr. from his job as President of evangelical Christian college Liberty University. Now, the university has launched a clean-up crew to investigate 'all facets' of Falwell's tenure. According to HuffPost, the forensic accounting firm will be looking at the school's financial and real estate operations in particular. Falwell mingled his personal finances with those of the university founded by his father.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Liberty University announces probe of Jerry Falwell Jr. amid scandal

 The evangelical university has hired a forensic firm to investigate Liberty's operations during Falwell Jr.'s tenure as president, including financial and real..
CBS News

Liberty University opens investigation into 'all facets' of Jerry Falwell Jr.'s tenure

 Liberty is also exploring a new coach and mentor to help ensure all Liberty employees are fulfilling their 'spiritual responsibility.'
USATODAY.com

Liberty Will Investigate University’s Operations Under Jerry Falwell Jr.

 The board of trustees said an independent forensic firm would look into all facets of Liberty’s operations, including “financial, real estate and legal..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.K. ambassador on good relationship with Trump administration

 This week on "The Takeout," CBS News' Major Garrett eats lunch at the British Embassy in Washington with Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch.
CBS News

Belgian ambassador to U.S. says Belgium "deeply" regrets Iran deal withdraw

 Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Dirk Wouters tells CBS News' Major Garrett that Belgium "deeply" regrets President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States..
CBS News

Ex-Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie discussed the special counsel investigation on "The Takeout"

 Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former Trump campaign officials and allies to President Trump, discussed Michael Flynn and the Russia investigation on this..
CBS News

What does "denuclearization" mean for North Korea?

 On "The Takeout" Gen. Michael Hayden explains what Kim Jung Un is hoping to get out his planned summit with President Trump in June, and what could happen if..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for...
FOXNews.com - Published

Falwell Jr. compromising pictures were in hand before he endorsed Trump: Michael Cohen

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, for the...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

l_shorn

Bert RT @NoahShachtman: "Michael Cohen ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry F… 2 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Trump ex-lawyer links 2016 Falwell Jr endorsement to racy photos Michael Cohen claims in his newly released book t… https://t.co/Kdhk35pe5h 2 minutes ago

2ndStGallery

Candace K....... Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/G8qhA4AXNQ 9 minutes ago

PaulHanley12

Paul Hanley RT @karolcummins: Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos https://t.co/HLIwht6gBL 17 minutes ago

JudyMar1960

JudyMary Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos https://t.co/Ay9WRGRGXj 17 minutes ago

HEISALIVE__

Reda Deleon RT @StevePasquale: Not surprising. Cohen is a fuckin slime ball and if you see him at a restaurant you should tell him so. Trump's ex-… 30 minutes ago

FutbolProfessor

ProfessorRPTA RT @Reuters: NEW: Michael Cohen's book ties Jerry Falwell Jr's 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump to Cohen’s own role in helping to kee… 33 minutes ago

rdthorsett

RDThorsett RT @hilzoy: I am so very surprised, she lied. Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos ht… 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:17Published
Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads [Video]

Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads

Donald Trump’s former fixer warns voters not to trust the president in a series of campaign ads.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
Need2Know: Jerry Falwell Jr. Scandal, Scott Peterson Death Penalty, Trump Organization Probe [Video]

Need2Know: Jerry Falwell Jr. Scandal, Scott Peterson Death Penalty, Trump Organization Probe

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:26Published