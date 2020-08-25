Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

Liberty University Brings In The Big Guns To Investigate Falwell Jr's Finances



A high-profile sex scandal drove Jerry Falwell Jr. from his job as President of evangelical Christian college Liberty University. Now, the university has launched a clean-up crew to investigate 'all facets' of Falwell's tenure. According to HuffPost, the forensic accounting firm will be looking at the school's financial and real estate operations in particular. Falwell mingled his personal finances with those of the university founded by his father.

