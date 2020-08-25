Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohen’s own role in helping to keep racy “personal” photographs of the Falwells from becoming public.
A high-profile sex scandal drove Jerry Falwell Jr. from his job as President of evangelical Christian college Liberty University. Now, the university has launched a clean-up crew to investigate 'all facets' of Falwell's tenure. According to HuffPost, the forensic accounting firm will be looking at the school's financial and real estate operations in particular. Falwell mingled his personal finances with those of the university founded by his father.
