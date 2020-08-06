Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Kojak' actor Kevin Dobson is dead at age 77

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
'Kojak' actor Kevin Dobson is dead at age 77
Dobson died on Sunday due to "medical complications".

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Dobson Kevin Dobson American film and television actor

'Knots Landing' star Kevin Dobson, who starred in 'Days of Our Lives,' 'Kojak,' dies at 77

 Actor Kevin Dobson, who starred in TV dramas "Knots Landing," "Days of Our Lives" and as the young detective on "Kojak," has died at 77.
USATODAY.com

'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Dead at 77

 Kevin Dobson -- a veteran actor best known for his roles on TV dramas and soaps -- has reportedly died of a heart attack. Dobson -- a star on the classic '70s..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Dead at 77

Kevin Dobson -- a veteran actor best known for his roles on TV dramas and soaps -- has reportedly...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapMid-DayUSATODAY.com


Kevin Dobson Dead - 'Knots Landing' & 'Kojak' Star Dies at 77

Kevin Dobson, an actor known for his roles on the TV shows Kojak and Knots Landing, has sadly died at...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The Wrap



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Dobson dies aged 77 [Video]

Kevin Dobson dies aged 77

'Kojak' actor Kevin Dobson passed away on Sunday (06.09.20) aged 77 due to "medical complications".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published
TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, police suspect suicide [Video]

TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, police suspect suicide

TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Malad apartment late on Wednesday night. Police suspected that the 44-year-old actor died by suicide. Sharma was staying at first floor of Neha CHS..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published