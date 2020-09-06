Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis is set to be the EU's new trade commissioner, while Ireland's Mairead McGuinness has been given the financial services portfolio. View on euronews

TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech "Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok," EMEA Head of Trust and Safety, Cormac Keenan said in a statement.View on euronews

London (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of..

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way' Brexit talks threatened amid reports UK attempting to renege on divorce terms as head of gov't's legal department quits.

The value of the pound has also fallen amid concerns that a no-deal Brexit is in sight again.

One News Page Brexit briefing: 121 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/uGZEtc8xLb #Brexit 1 week ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 119 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/gjZawxQI7V #EuropeanUnion 6 days ago

Mr Eton Oldboys MP Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period, At least wiv got R cuntree bak innit https://t.co/xNPUzXFuJj 4 days ago

Sopwith The Camel RT @EtonOldBoys : Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period, At least wiv got R cuntree bak innit https://t.co/xNPUzX… 4 days ago

Mr Eton Oldboys MP #Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period, when thick Johnson gets the sack https://t.co/FGWKjt1RqS 2 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/3Vr8k4TJdf #Brexit #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

Leve_Pavement_Parking RT @EtonOldBoys : #Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period, when thick Johnson gets the sack https://t.co/FGWKjt1RqS 2 days ago