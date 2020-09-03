Global  
 

Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

US President Donald Trump appeared to encourage his supporters to vote twicein the forthcoming November presidential election.

Mr Trump was addressing arally in North Carolina on Tuesday.


