China accuses India of illegally crossing border, firing shots

NEW DELHI — The Chinese military said Indian forces had "illegally trespassed" the disputed border and on Monday, September 7, fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol, according to reports by the Associated Press and India's Times Now News.

Thousands of Indian troops occupied strategic vantage points last week in a stealth night-time operation near the south bank of the glacial Pangong Lake, Bloomberg reports.

The action was taken when India saw Chinese forces moving into the area and outflanked them.

On Sunday, September 6, Indian media outlets reported that Indian fighter jets were carrying out sorties every few hours to monitor Chinese activities near the disputed border.

According to the Eurasian Times, India had already deployed MiG-29s, Su-30MKIs and Apache attack helicopters to the area after China stationed additional jets, bombers and attack helicopters at four Chinese bases near the disputed border.

The relationship between China and India has deteriorated since a clash in the Galwan valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian troops were killed.