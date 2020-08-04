Tiffany Haddish opens up about positive COVID-19 diagnosis
Tiffany Haddish became the latest celebrity to share her experience with COVID-19.
Trending: Tiffany Haddish tests positive for Coronavirus, Kellan Lutz set to be a dad again and Beyonce donates $1million to BlaIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:
Kevin Hart reveals Covid-19 diagnosisKevin Hart tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.
GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 PositiveOne of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday..
Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economyFrom another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the..