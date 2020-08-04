Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiffany Haddish opens up about positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Tiffany Haddish opens up about positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Tiffany Haddish opens up about positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Tiffany Haddish became the latest celebrity to share her experience with COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish American actress, comedian, and author

Tiffany Haddish Getting Advice From Tyler Perry On How To Start Studio

 Tiffany Haddish wants to be just like Tyler Perry ... because she's ready to start her own production studio!!! The actress and comedian joined us on "TMZ Live"..
TMZ.com
Trending: Tiffany Haddish tests positive for Coronavirus, Kellan Lutz set to be a dad again and Beyonce donates $1million to Bla [Video]

Trending: Tiffany Haddish tests positive for Coronavirus, Kellan Lutz set to be a dad again and Beyonce donates $1million to Bla

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Tiffany Haddish Tested Positive For COVID-19

Tiffany Haddish is revealing she tested positive for the coronavirus, and she's opening up about her...
TMZ.com - Published

Tiffany Haddish Says She Got Tested For Coronavirus This Many Times During Interview With Dr. Fauci

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about how she learned she was positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart reveals Covid-19 diagnosis [Video]

Kevin Hart reveals Covid-19 diagnosis

Kevin Hart tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive [Video]

GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive

One of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy [Video]

Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy

From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published