BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:28s - Published
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body.

BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue.

This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’.

She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive.

The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police.

Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs.

Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.


BMC officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office [Video]

BMC officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are carrying out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’ [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai. The actor, who has been extremely critical of the Mumbai police recently, also tweeted to say that Maharashtra government & their goons are attempting to demolish her office. Mumbai's civic body BMC had yesterday served notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills. The actor has alleged that she is being targeted for taking on the Shiv Sena over the probe into Sushant death case and the drug angle. Kangana’s lawyer also released a statement saying that the notice sent by the BMC was bad-in-law and a bid to intimidate the actor. Kangana has been granted Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, after the actor requested the centre to provide her security as she has no faith in the Mumbai police. Watch the full video for all the details.

