Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end in 2021 after 20 seasons

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end in 2021 after 20 seasons
The hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is to end next year.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending! [Video]

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending!

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end next year, as the famous family have announced their 21st season will be their last.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published
The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene [Video]

The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene

As much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer. CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
How Adele's Instagram sparked a debate about cultural appreciation versus appropriation [Video]

How Adele's Instagram sparked a debate about cultural appreciation versus appropriation

USA TODAY's Rasha Ali talks about Adele's latest Instagram post, which sparked a larger conversation about cultural appropriation versus appreciation.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:28Published