Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end in 2021 after 20 seasons

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending!'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end next year, as the famous family have announced their 21st season will be their last.
The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final SceneAs much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer. CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to..
How Adele's Instagram sparked a debate about cultural appreciation versus appropriationUSA TODAY's Rasha Ali talks about Adele's latest Instagram post, which sparked a larger conversation about cultural appropriation versus appreciation.