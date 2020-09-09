Global  
 

PM Modi hails CM Chouhan for ensuring Svanidhi scheme benefits to street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors of Madhya Pradesh.

The event was held via video conferencing in the national capital on September 09.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present in the event.

While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Madhya Pradesh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's team.

Their efforts have ensured the benefit of Svanidhi scheme to more than 1 lakh street vendors in Madhya Pradesh in just 2 months time." "COVID-19 lockdown affected the businesses of street vendors.

The purpose of this 'Svanidhi Samvaad' scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again," PM added.


