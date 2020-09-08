'Hands. Face. Space' - new government advert
The government has released a new advert to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as winter approaches.
Clive Griffiths #ODX...The slogan should be TEST TEST TEST....'Hands. Face. Space': UK government to relaunch Covid-19 slogan… https://t.co/gwL3G0rDqK 1 minute ago
Mike Smith I had no idea this slogan was ever even a thing. But sure, let's call it a relaunch.
https://t.co/5a5Ry2IBxk 2 minutes ago
NovellaEvans RT @soopagaz: Hands, Face, Space.
The new government 3 word campaign!
What is it with these 3 worders?
Is that the limit they have made,… 3 minutes ago
Central 163 RT @PaulOnBooks: The government is to give a second outing to the slogan "Hands, Face. Space". By "second outing" they mean "massively expe… 5 minutes ago
thefactsofwhiteness 'Hands. Face. Space':UK government to relaunch Covid-19 https://t.co/bkX28smbOv can this government ethically justi… https://t.co/aMaWfSLwVe 8 minutes ago
Jonny Walker ✍️ Notice how it’s towns like Donny that the government use as a biohazard road test. Foolishness. “Socialise in group… https://t.co/rKDwNUuGZt 10 minutes ago
SuzyPanga 6 months into the pandemic.
Still no effective testing or tracing system. Still no clear or consistent informatio… https://t.co/ei5pQvFx2T 12 minutes ago
Aly Sounds like it should have its own dance routine
https://t.co/Nel0vS6fn4 12 minutes ago
Government releases new campaign video to combat coronavirus ahead of winterA new science based public information campaign will be launched ahead ofwinter to highlight how everyone can help to stop the spread of the virus byremembering to wash their hands, cover their face..