'Farrell's tackle technique a work in progress' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:11s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Farrell's tackle technique a work in progress' Will Greenwood says Owen Farrell is not blind to the fact that he tackles too high, and that his technique is a 'work in progress' 0

