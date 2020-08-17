Global  
 

The Green Recovery: how Australia can close the recycling loop – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 03:49s - Published
Remember when you would take your TV to get repaired if it was broken?

Now, most people just buy a new one.

When a new phone comes out, we ditch the old one.

Each time we do this we're eating into a finite supply of resources and creating mountains of waste.

A circular economy – also known as closing the loop – is when used items don't end up in landfill, but instead become the building blocks for new products.

There's a whole industry waiting to be developed in Australia, if governments would get on board.


