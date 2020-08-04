How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded – video report
Two people were killed and three injured in a terrorist attack near London Bridge on Friday, police have confirmed.
The suspect was wrestled to the ground by passersby and shot dead by officers.
The suspect, who police say was wearing a fake suicide vest, was killed after emergency services were called to a stabbing incident near the bridge shortly before 2pm