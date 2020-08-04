Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded – video report

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 02:22s - Published
How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded – video report

How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded – video report

Two people were killed and three injured in a terrorist attack near London Bridge on Friday, police have confirmed.

The suspect was wrestled to the ground by passersby and shot dead by officers.

The suspect, who police say was wearing a fake suicide vest, was killed after emergency services were called to a stabbing incident near the bridge shortly before 2pm


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations [Video]

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published