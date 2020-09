Wozniacki 'proud' of Osaka's BLM stance Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Wozniacki 'proud' of Osaka's BLM stance Caroline Wozniacki is proud of how Naomi Osaka has used her platform in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

