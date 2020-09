Oregon fires turn sky red in Salem Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 days ago Oregon fires turn sky red in Salem Wildfires in Santiam Canyon, Oregon, have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas. Footage from the town of Salem shows the terrifying scene on Tuesday evening (September 8). Fire crews have issued a level three evacuation order for everyone from Lyons-Mehama through Idanha, including Mill City and Detroit. 0

