Plane dumps retardant on fire near Medford, Oregon

Footage shows a plane dumping fire retardant on the fires spreading through Oregon on Tuesday evening (September 8).

Resident Alberto Enriquez, who recorded the video in Medford, said: ''This is a scary moment for Medford, Phoenix, Talent, and Ashland.

Families are losing homes, farms are being destroyed, and thousands of people are being evacuated.

Thank you to the first responders who are helping mitigate the worst of the damage.

'' Fire crews have issued a level three evacuation order for everyone from Lyons-Mehama through Idanha, including Mill City and Detroit.