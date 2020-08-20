Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey

Joshua Sauberman🌹🍎🔥 #BlackLivesMatter So there was a magnitude 3.9 earthquake NW of London (yes, 🇬🇧) yesterday, and a magnitude 3.0 in the Monmouth Count… https://t.co/eci8hlL42Z 1 minute ago
rich.miller.cmb RT @matt_odonnell: A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in Monmouth County, New Jersey at around 2am. No damage reported, as it is considered… 46 minutes ago
Rick Sands 6abc Philadelphia: 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, NJ early Wednesday
morning.… https://t.co/yVf3W80onv 49 minutes ago
[email protected] A 3.1 Magnitiude Earthquake shook Monmouth County, New Jersey this morning, 2 km SSE of Freehold. No reports of d… https://t.co/vwnO8vxZIX 1 hour ago
molly 🥀 RT @JamesUrbaniak: Seeing reports of a (3.1) earthquake near my hometown of Marlboro NJ which would be the biggest thing to hit Monmouth Co… 2 hours ago
Amanda Russo RT @theWeatherboy: The epicenter for today's #quake was across the street from the Monmouth County Police Academy, on Bukiet Court off of B… 2 hours ago
Matt O'Donnell A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in Monmouth County, New Jersey at around 2am. No damage reported, as it is consid… https://t.co/foIeLkKS7T 2 hours ago
lonesquirrel RT @Chris_1791: 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J. early Wednesday morning - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/BlVhRu4… 3 hours ago
