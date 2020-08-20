Global  
 

Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

JoshForNY

Joshua Sauberman🌹🍎🔥 #BlackLivesMatter So there was a magnitude 3.9 earthquake NW of London (yes, 🇬🇧) yesterday, and a magnitude 3.0 in the Monmouth Count… https://t.co/eci8hlL42Z 1 minute ago

rich_cmb

rich.miller.cmb RT @matt_odonnell: A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in Monmouth County, New Jersey at around 2am. No damage reported, as it is considered… 46 minutes ago

RDDDSands

Rick Sands 6abc Philadelphia: 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, NJ early Wednesday morning.… https://t.co/yVf3W80onv 49 minutes ago

MikeNytvnews

[email protected] A 3.1 Magnitiude Earthquake shook Monmouth County, New Jersey this morning, 2 km SSE of Freehold. No reports of d… https://t.co/vwnO8vxZIX 1 hour ago

nj8754

molly 🥀 RT @JamesUrbaniak: Seeing reports of a (3.1) earthquake near my hometown of Marlboro NJ which would be the biggest thing to hit Monmouth Co… 2 hours ago

Amanda_Russo12

Amanda Russo RT @theWeatherboy: The epicenter for today's #quake was across the street from the Monmouth County Police Academy, on Bukiet Court off of B… 2 hours ago

matt_odonnell

Matt O'Donnell A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in Monmouth County, New Jersey at around 2am. No damage reported, as it is consid… https://t.co/foIeLkKS7T 2 hours ago

lonesquirrel

lonesquirrel RT @Chris_1791: 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J. early Wednesday morning - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/BlVhRu4… 3 hours ago


