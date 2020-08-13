Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Numerous structures engulfed in flames as residents evacuate Glendower Fire in Oregon

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Numerous structures engulfed in flames as residents evacuate Glendower Fire in Oregon

Numerous structures engulfed in flames as residents evacuate Glendower Fire in Oregon

Numerous structures were engulfed in flames as residents of Talent, Oregon were forced to evacuate due to the Glendower Fire.

Footage filmed by Drew Cutler and @kjantzer shows buildings ablaze in parts of the city.

A wildfire emergency was declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown after wildfires continued to rage in the state on Tuesday (September 8).


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property [Video]

Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property

Wildfires continued in Napa County on Wednesday, and residents in portions of wine country were advised that there's an “immediate threat to life and property” due to the blaze. (August 19,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published
Fire injures two and rips through 90 homes in Bangkok, Thailand [Video]

Fire injures two and rips through 90 homes in Bangkok, Thailand

Hundreds of residents were evacuated and two injured when flames ripped through almost 100 homes in Bangkok, Thailand, in the evening of August 12. The inferno - believed to have started from an..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:28Published