Numerous structures engulfed in flames as residents evacuate Glendower Fire in Oregon

Numerous structures were engulfed in flames as residents of Talent, Oregon were forced to evacuate due to the Glendower Fire.

Footage filmed by Drew Cutler and @kjantzer shows buildings ablaze in parts of the city.

A wildfire emergency was declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown after wildfires continued to rage in the state on Tuesday (September 8).