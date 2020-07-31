Democratic Primary For New Hampshire Governor Too Close To Call

Denise luvs Freedom @DanFeltesNH Congratulations on winning the Democratic primary for New Hampshire Governor. Let's go! 49 minutes ago
Concerned Democratic primary for NH governor too early to call
Starting this as the new normal https://t.co/ZmofJCL3ZP 2 hours ago
Top U.S. & World News🗽 Democratic Primary for NH Governor Too Early to Call Republican Gov. Chris Sununu easily defeated two longshot prim… https://t.co/3SZKkFodk9 3 hours ago
Nik RT @NECN: NH STATE PRIMARY RESULTS: Chris Sununu wins Republican primary for governor in N.H.; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Annie Kuster win t… 9 hours ago
Granite State News Collaborative RT @nhpr: With less than 9% of the vote counted, Dan Feltes holds a small lead over Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary race for New H… 9 hours ago
FrogPlanner RT @ElectionCenter_: Projection:
Dan Feltes is the Projected Winner in the New Hampshire Governor Democratic Primary. He will defeat Andru… 10 hours ago
The Election Center Projection:
Dan Feltes is the Projected Winner in the New Hampshire Governor Democratic Primary. He will defeat Andru Volinsky. 10 hours ago
NH Public Radio With less than 9% of the vote counted, Dan Feltes holds a small lead over Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary… https://t.co/k3rTzes35V 10 hours ago
Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key detailsUS President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT..