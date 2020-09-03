Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death
Black Lives Matter protesters march through Rochester, New York on Tuesday (September 8), demanding justice for Daniel Prude.
Footage shows protesters outside Rochester City Hall with the word "resign" painted on the road.
Additional footage shows protesters painting the word "murderers" outside the Public Safety Building.
Prude, 41, died in police custody after police found him running naked in the streets of Rochester and restrained him with a "spit hood." The incident only emerged last week, sparking protests similar to those seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd and in Kenosha, Wisconsin in relation to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.