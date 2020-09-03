Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death

Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death

Black Lives Matter protesters march through Rochester, New York on Tuesday (September 8), demanding justice for Daniel Prude.

Footage shows protesters outside Rochester City Hall with the word "resign" painted on the road.

Additional footage shows protesters painting the word "murderers" outside the Public Safety Building.

Prude, 41, died in police custody after police found him running naked in the streets of Rochester and restrained him with a "spit hood." The incident only emerged last week, sparking protests similar to those seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd and in Kenosha, Wisconsin in relation to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rochester bishop calls for solidarity after Daniel Prude's death

CNA Staff, Sep 8, 2020 / 03:01 pm (CNA).-   The Bishop of Rochester said Thursday that news of...
CNA - Published

Protests over the death of Daniel Prude turned tense overnight in Rochester as demonstrators demanded justice

The response from Rochester and NY state police to Daniel Prude protesters was described by one City...
USATODAY.com - Published

Protesters In Rochester, N.Y. Demand Answers In Asphyxiation Death Of Black Man

Daniel Prude was arrested in March after behaving erratically on a city street. Officers placed a...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

DkpLubeck

DKP-Lübeck RT @telesurenglish: #UnitedStates | Hundreds of people took to the streets of Rochester for the sixth night in a row to demand justice for… 3 hours ago

telesurenglish

teleSUR English #UnitedStates | Hundreds of people took to the streets of Rochester for the sixth night in a row to demand justice… https://t.co/bxqctZXzZQ 21 hours ago

siwinski

Mike RT @News_8: STREAMING: The live feed is back up and hundreds of protesters remain on scene outside the Public Safety Building. Follow along… 1 day ago

News_8

News 8 WROC STREAMING: The live feed is back up and hundreds of protesters remain on scene outside the Public Safety Building.… https://t.co/G6GzJYu47l 1 day ago

joshua_rashaad

Joshua R McFadden Protesters withstood continues gas bomb attacks from Rochester police with umbrellas and makeshift shields. Hundred… https://t.co/mnp97soBpB 3 days ago

fotopak

okeh RT @Ruptly: Police fired tear gas on protesters in #Rochester, #NewYork, on Friday, as hundreds took to the streets to demand justice for #… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire [Video]

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

The announcement came in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, a Chicago man, in Rochester police custody.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:51Published
Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death [Video]

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death

[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published