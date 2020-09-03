Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:11s - Published 7 minutes ago Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death Black Lives Matter protesters march through Rochester, New York on Tuesday (September 8), demanding justice for Daniel Prude. Footage shows protesters outside Rochester City Hall with the word "resign" painted on the road. Additional footage shows protesters painting the word "murderers" outside the Public Safety Building. Prude, 41, died in police custody after police found him running naked in the streets of Rochester and restrained him with a "spit hood." The incident only emerged last week, sparking protests similar to those seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd and in Kenosha, Wisconsin in relation to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. 0

Tweets about this DKP-Lübeck RT @telesurenglish: #UnitedStates | Hundreds of people took to the streets of Rochester for the sixth night in a row to demand justice for… 3 hours ago teleSUR English #UnitedStates | Hundreds of people took to the streets of Rochester for the sixth night in a row to demand justice… https://t.co/bxqctZXzZQ 21 hours ago Mike RT @News_8: STREAMING: The live feed is back up and hundreds of protesters remain on scene outside the Public Safety Building. Follow along… 1 day ago News 8 WROC STREAMING: The live feed is back up and hundreds of protesters remain on scene outside the Public Safety Building.… https://t.co/G6GzJYu47l 1 day ago Joshua R McFadden Protesters withstood continues gas bomb attacks from Rochester police with umbrellas and makeshift shields. Hundred… https://t.co/mnp97soBpB 3 days ago okeh RT @Ruptly: Police fired tear gas on protesters in #Rochester, #NewYork, on Friday, as hundreds took to the streets to demand justice for #… 4 days ago